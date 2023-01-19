coal stock
Courtesy photo

CASPER — It took former Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, four tries to lower the state tax on coal production by half a percent. This session, current lawmakers have brought back several other previously unsuccessful bills aimed at the energy sector. 

House Bill 69, sponsored by Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, would give the governor’s office a lot more leeway to use funds already appropriated for lawsuits in defense of Wyoming’s coal industry. 

