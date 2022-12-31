12-31 REGIONAL foster care Kevin and Karen Lundahlweb.jpg
Kevin Lundahl, left, sits with Karen Lundahl, who cuddles a foster baby with special medical needs, and a girl now in Karen’s day care, with the family cat, SWAT.

 Courtesy photo | Carol Ryczek

LARAMIE — A child needing care was brought to the Lundahl home after being found through a two-state Amber Alert. Foster parents Karen and Kevin Lundahl were ready for her, providing both a bed and the understanding that she might not be able to sleep in it.

“Some kids sleep through the night. Some of them don’t sleep through the night. We had one of them who experienced severe trauma, had watched her mother be murdered, so we just cuddled and stayed up all night talking,” Karen Lundahl said, recalling the incident.

