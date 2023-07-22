BUFFALO — Consistency and compassion. Food on the table. Clean clothes.
Those have been some of the simple secrets of the life-changing foster care Desiree Parsons has delivered for the past 15 years in Buffalo as a foster mother to more than a dozen children.
But now, Parsons’ house is one of the few foster homes available in Johnson County, as the Wyoming Department of Family Services faces a severe decline across the state in the number of families interested in fostering.
There are only seven certified foster homes in Johnson County, when the rising number of foster children might require 15 to 20 homes, according to Ashley Handley, the foster care coordinator with DFS for Johnson and Sheridan counties.
Handley said that four children from Johnson County had to be placed with foster families in Sheridan County because of a lack of available homes.
“There have been times where we’ve had more than enough foster homes, and right now it’s a lull and we don’t have any available ones in Johnson County,” Parsons said, sitting in her office at the DFS building on North Main Street.
Parsons, aside from being a current foster mother, also works at DFS as a benefits specialist, helping families qualify for SNAP and other government programs.
“The kids of our community are important. They are important for ourselves and important for our future. If we don’t stand up to help, who will?”
Parsons said she chose to become a foster parent in 2008, after the school her eldest daughter was attending asked her if she would foster a child until the end of the school year. Parsons said yes, and she and her husband, Ron Parsons, have since fostered 17 children, along with raising their own kids.
Ensuring that children can stay in the communities they were raised in is important when they have to be separated from family, she said. Foster children benefit from staying in the same school system, maintaining a network of friends and the consistency of a similar geographic setting.
Handley said that as of June 8 there were 49 foster children in Johnson and Sheridan counties. She said that’s a big number for the region she coordinates, and it has increased significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since COVID-19 “we have a lot of unsafe living conditions and lack of housing and struggles with mental health,” Handley said, to explain the rise in foster children. “Substance use is also a big issue in Johnson and Sheridan counties. That greatly affects how people parent.”
As for the lack of foster families, Handley pointed to the large number of families that have adopted children they once fostered and families that take one foster placement and then resign from the program.
“Foster care is stressful, and the kids have been through traumas in ways that the adults in their lives are not always aware of,” Parsons said. “But it’s rewarding too, because you can see the kids grow and learn and become a better person.”
Parsons also highlighted grief as a major part of the fostering process. Children grieve when they are taken away from their families, and foster parents grieve the children they care for after they return to their families.
She said that she only fosters children who are younger than her biological kids, because “I always assumed that if the children were younger than mine, at least I would have the experience of parenting a child of that age.”
Because her children were older, they could be role models for the foster children and help create a stable, positive atmosphere for all involved.
The foster family certification process starts with an application, followed by a background check. Next, prospective families complete an online training before a member of DFS comes to do a home study. The home study helps DFS better understand how the prospective foster parents were raised, the safety of the home and how they function as a family. After the home study is complete, the foster family is certified to take in kids and provide care.
“The biggest pitch I always tell families is that it’s so rewarding to foster,” Handley said. “Kids might come from homes that don’t have structure or a two-parent household. With consistency, routine, structure and love, and all of those things that a child receives in a typical household, they can begin to learn these skills. Developmentally, they can begin to hit new milestones.”
Handley said that prospective parents are not alone throughout the certification process. Caseworkers with DFS offer assistance with all aspects of care, including transportation and clothing.
Handley also helps facilitate support groups for foster families that meet in Sheridan twice a month.
There are even stipends for foster families to support the raising of children. Families raising a child up to 12 years old receive more than $650 per month, while families raising a child aged 13 to 18 receive over $700.
Prospective foster parents must be at least 21 years old, live in a safe home, have a clean background, financial stability and a room for the child to stay in.
Parsons’ current foster placement has lived with her family for six months. She says she always tries to remember that “she can’t do everything perfectly” but that her job is to “get to know our foster child and find out what they really like for themselves.”
“Consistency and showing compassion are just huge,” she said. “A former foster par- ent said it best. ‘Even though supper is late, we are always going to eat. Even though there might be a pile of dirty laundry, you will always go to school with clean clothes.’ You can just see the kids grow and become a better person.”