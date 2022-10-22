10-22-22 REGIONAL mauled wrestlersweb.jpg
Trapper wrestlers August Harrison, Kendell Cummings, Brady Lowry and Orrin Jackson get a moment to themselves on campus Wednesday between media interviews. The students now have a bond for life after surviving a grizzly bear attack Saturday in the Absaroka Mountains in the Shoshone National Forest.

 Courtesy photo | Mark Davis/Powell Tribune

POWELL — Brady Lowry noticed bear scat as he walked with three fellow Northwest College wrestling teammates along a hillside on the South Fork. They were searching for shed antlers — one of their favorite activities in nearby mountain ranges. The four close friends chose the school in part due to its proximity to the mountains.

Lowry saw more scat — a lot of it. It was fresh.

