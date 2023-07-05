CHEYENNE — As the fourth annual WyoGives virtual fundraising event approaches, more than 300 nonprofits hope to receive donations, the largest number of organizations to benefit yet.
In the past three years, WyoGives has raised over $6 million for nonprofits in Wyoming.
The event will begin just after 12 a.m. July 12 and extend for a full 24 hours of donations.
“It really was born out of our board’s interest in putting together a statewide event to bring awareness and raise funds for Wyoming nonprofits in a 24-hour day of online giving,” Wyoming Nonprofit Network Executive Director Jody Shields said. “So, in addition to raising money, it brings a lot of attention to the great work our nonprofits are doing in the communities.”
WyoGives allows residents to support Wyoming’s nonprofits. Individuals can select the organizations they want to support and, in many cases, have their donations matched.
There will be a $1 million match provided by the Hughes Charitable Foundation and a $75,000 match provided by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming. Prizes will be available.
For the foundations for which WyoGives provides a platform, the donations make all of the difference. Lisa Ansell Frazier, the founder, director and president of the Buffalo Youth Nation Project, says the difference WyoGives has made is “night and day.”
“With WyoGives, it’s such a blessing to be able to get support,” Frazier said. “And it’s a huge help to all our communities across Wyoming. So, I’m very grateful.”
The Buffalo Youth Nation Project assists Native nations, especially youth, by providing a variety of resources, from food and clothing to school supplies. Frazier is enrolled in the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, but currently lives in Cheyenne.
“It’s more approaching Indigenous nonprofit with an Indigenous lens,” Frazier said.
Frazier’s organization will be one of many that benefits from WyoGives this year, and, as an organization that is funded entirely by donations, these gifts are essential.
“Many organizations also secure their own matching sponsors,” Shields said. “That’s always exciting to see, when donors go to the site and find their favorite causes and organizations … those funds are being matched, which increases the impact.”