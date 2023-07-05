WyoGives

Ace and Boone Reno help advocate for Wyoming nonprofits at Glazed n' Confused during WyoGives July 13, 2022.

 Courtesy photo |

CHEYENNE — As the fourth annual WyoGives virtual fundraising event approaches, more than 300 nonprofits hope to receive donations, the largest number of organizations to benefit yet.

In the past three years, WyoGives has raised over $6 million for nonprofits in Wyoming.

Recommended for you