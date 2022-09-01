Opioids
Police, paramedics and firefighters use a nasal injection of naloxone hydrochloride to counteract the effect of drugs during an overdose situation.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

CASPER — The Wyoming Department of Health is offering free Narcan — a temporary opioid overdose antidote — to Wyoming agencies, businesses and organizations. Narcan is meant to quickly help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The medication’s active ingredient — naloxone hydrochloride — can restore normal breathing in a person whose breathing has slowed, or even stopped, from an opioid overdose. Sometimes more than one dose of naloxone is needed when dealing with stronger opioids like fentanyl. In some cases, the medication can be lifesaving.

