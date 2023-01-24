drunk driving stock
LANDER — A recent publication that measured the rate of deaths associated with drunk driving in the United States just published its findings and declared that Fremont County ranked number one in auto accidents that resulted in death caused by driving drunk per capita.  

The report, published by Gerber Law Injury, analyzed fatal crashes involving drunk driving between 2000 and 2019 in counties across the U.S. 

