LANDER — With a controversial library materials policy on the back burner, the Fremont County School District #1 Board turned its attention to one that would impose drug tests on students involved in extracurricular activities, which advanced through a first reading last week. 

Under the policy, all students involved in a particular activity would be tested at the beginning of the season — with testing of breath, saliva, hair and/or urine for the presence of drugs or alcohol. Then, a quarter of the participants would be randomly tested during the duration of the season. 

