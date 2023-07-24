LANDER — With a controversial library materials policy on the back burner, the Fremont County School District #1 Board turned its attention to one that would impose drug tests on students involved in extracurricular activities, which advanced through a first reading last week.
Under the policy, all students involved in a particular activity would be tested at the beginning of the season — with testing of breath, saliva, hair and/or urine for the presence of drugs or alcohol. Then, a quarter of the participants would be randomly tested during the duration of the season.
Students who test positive would face escalating consequences, beginning with being prohibited from the activity for five days or 30% of the season and being required to complete an alcohol/drug assessment with a counselor after a first positive test.
Students who have a positive test would then be tested monthly for the next year, and in the event of a fourth positive test, would be barred from activities for the rest of their time at Fremont County School District #1.
One of the exceptions included in the draft policy would allow students to appeal a positive test to the superintendent, and remain participating in their activity while the superintendent reviewed it. But last week, board members discussed removing the language that would allow students with a positive test to continue participating while their appeal is under review.
After acknowledging that the resources available in Fremont County for drug/alcohol assessments and counseling are hard to come by, language was added that would allow students to resume an activity after their required suspension even if they hadn’t yet completed the required counseling, as long as they could document they’d attempted to obtain it.
Still, board members Dr. Kathy Hitt and Karen Harms questioned how those services would be paid for.
Hitt wondered whether the district itself should bear that expense by providing a counselor who could provide assessments and counseling. Short of that, she said, “I don’t feel comfortable … That’s not fair to anyone that’s involved.”
New Lander Superintendent Mike Harris said he could investigate whether the company that provides the testing might be able to also provide counseling and assessment services for students who test positive for drugs or alcohol.
“I think it might not be as complex as we think,” he noted.
Several community members provided feedback on the policy, with Melissa Duncan explaining that drug assessments can take as long as 6-12 weeks to obtain.
“It’s a really dicey thing that you’re doing here,” she shared, adding that it would be a fine line for the district to walk, disciplining students for drug use while avoiding criminal consequences under the policy. She said for some kids, the threat of missing out on sports and activities might be a deterrent, while for others it may not.
A criminal defense attorney who provided comments via Zoom during the meeting cautioned the board about the current consequences under the proposal.
The draft language clearly states the program is not intended to be punitive, yet from the first positive, a student would miss out on an activity.
“Kids aren’t smart when it comes to making good decisions, and that’s why we give exceptions within school and the law so [mistakes won’t impact them permanently],” he said.
“The ones who succeed in rehabilitating themselves are those that have more positive things in their lives, and less time to partake in the use of drugs and alcohol …
“I would ask that the first consequence not trigger a suspension at all” and instead require a substance evaluation or counseling before the activity is taken away, he added.
Another commenter objected to the proposed change that would bar a student from participating pending an appeal review by the superintendent. She posed a situation in which a student was in his senior year and up for a major scholarship; the policy could have major negative consequences in such a situation.
The board had requested for months that administrators come up with a cost estimate for the proposed drug-testing program, and several board members reiterated they’d like to have that at next month’s second reading.
Since the board first began discussing the proposed drug-testing policy, it has pointed to the Wyoming Supreme Court’s ruling that upheld the constitutionality of testing students involved in activities.
The court indicated that students who are involved in activities have less of an expectation of a right to privacy, and legal minds have wondered whether the court would rule against testing the entire student body. Board Chair Jared Kail has repeatedly said he wishes it were possible to test all students as a way to address addiction among Lander kids.
On Tuesday, Kail suggested adding a clause in the draft policy that would allow parents to voluntarily add their children to the pool of those being tested, even if they aren’t involved in any activity.
“I would think we might need a legal opinion on that,” Hitt said, “given how the Supreme Court’s ruling was. I’m not certain even with [a parent’s request] that we could have them in the pool.”
“I would note that from my reading of it, the Supreme Court never said that you can’t test everyone,” Kail replied. “They said that you can test anyone in an extracurricular activity. I don’t want to be the one to test that [legal theory], but that’s what they said.”