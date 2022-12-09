LOVELL — Newly-elected Wyoming representative Dalton Banks, R-Cowley, is looking to hit the ground running when he reaches Cheyenne with a slate of legislation he plans to bring to the floor during his first legislative session.
One of those bills will seek to bring aid to school bus drivers in reaching the new federal Commercial Driver’s License requirements needed to legally obtain that position.
As of February, those looking to get behind a school bus wheel are federally required to complete Entry-Level Driver Training.
The training not only lasts an average of six weeks but must be taken with a registered trainer.
According to Big Horn County School District No. 1 Superintendent Matt Davidson, that adds an additional hardship on local school districts as there are no registered trainers in the local area. Instead, School District No. 1 has partnered with a trainer in Laurel, Montana.
Both Davidson and Big Horn County School District No. 2 Superintendent Doug Hazen said hiring drivers at the local level has grown more difficult in the last few years. Davidson said it’s hard to pinpoint the shortage on CDL requirements specifically, but it certainly hasn’t helped.
“We are short on drivers throughout the district,” Davidson said.
“To find more drivers, certify drivers — all of that made it more difficult,” Hazen said on the question.
Banks said he aims to find a solution for Wyoming districts when the Legislature is in session.
“School districts are having a hard time hiring bus drivers, and federal law doesn’t allow states to exempt bus drivers from those requirements,” Banks said. “We’re going to look at something else. Maybe a waiver. Maybe a state-issued identification and licensures, something that will allow us to make it a little easier for schools to hire drivers.”
Banks said it’s not just the time requirement of the courses that are growing onerous but also the cost required from the prospective driver to attend the class.
“Prices have increased and have continued to increase. Some employers offer to pay for it, and some don’t,” Banks said. “So, we have to do something about the cost.”
Davidson said drivers are reimbursed for training costs within his district.
Whatever the solution may be, it’s likely not going to be a straightforward one. As the CDL requirements are federal, the state is limited in its ability to circumvent or override those requirements.
Davidson said that even if Banks can’t find a way to lessen the CDL requirements using state power, there are other ways that Wyoming could approach the issue.
“More available trainers would be a good thing,” Davidson said, “as would taking people that have current CDLs and fast-tracking them, so they don’t have to repeat all those trainings.”
On the federal level, Sen. Cynthia Lummis has also stepped into the issue, introducing the LICENSE Act, seeking to make CDLs more attainable across all industries requiring them.
The bill was introduced into the U.S. Senate in February and has yet to be considered for a vote.