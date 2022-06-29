JACKSON — At 71, Mike Newman had lived in Europe and China but never visited America’s first national park.
His wife, however, had been to Yellowstone National Park before and her husband’s oversight had become a source of “ridicule,” the retired Virginia professor said with a laugh.
He was waiting at the park’s southern gate just before it reopened June 22. The park had been closed for a week and a half due to historic flooding that wiped out roads in the northern part of the park and led to the evacuation of 10,000 visitors.
Newman wasn’t so upset that the southern part of Yellowstone was the only part reopening.
In fact, he was a bit excited, hoping to photograph some of the geothermal features.
“The southern part is where all the gee-whiz, by-golly-by-gosh things are, right?” Newman said.
When park officials swung the southern gate open, he and other waiting visitors flooded into the park, quickly heading for Old Faithful, whose boardwalks filled by roughly 9:30 a.m.
Some, like Newman, had gotten up at 3:30 a.m. and driven from Victor, Idaho, to get in line.
Others, like Utahans Kevin Day, 60, and his wife, CristiAnn Day, had spent the night in the pullout next to the South Entrance.
They made it into the park first, beating out Julie Miller, 64, a Floridian on a months-long road trip who said visiting Yellowstone for the first time was a “bucket list” item. She’d wanted to be first “for the nostalgia of it.” But the Days and a few others beat her to it.
“I’m all right,” she said a bit dejectedly, when the News&Guide asked about where she’d placed in the lineup.
Still, the Florida resident had a handful of places to visit marked on maps she’d collected from friends who worked at Colter Bay in Grand Teton National Park: geysers, mudpots and the buffalo-filled Hayden Valley.
As people filtered in last Wednesday there were some incidents, like a heart attack that led to a fatality.
One group of travelers also got off with a written warning after trying to juke the new license-plate system, which officials are using to curtail visitation and avoid overwhelming the infrastructure in the southern part of the park. The system allows vehicles with even-numbered plates on even-numbered days of the month, and cars with odd-numbered plates on odd days. The visitors in question had tried to switch the plates on their cars.
But others, like Don Hauser, 60, who was visiting from Wisconsin to celebrate his son’s college graduation, said they liked the system. It gave them certainty that they’d get in the park, so long as they had the right license plate.
“You don’t have to fight online,” Hauser said.
Critics of using license plates have said the approach makes it hard to plan around tight schedules and could prevent traveling across the park from gateway to gateway, like from Cody to West Yellowstone, Montana.
But Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly is a fan.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with how the alternating license plate system has worked,” he said, adding that he doesn’t see a reason to further cap visitation. “We think it’s doing its job, and it’s giving us a very appropriate amount of traffic in the south loop.”
On Tuesday Sholly cited preliminary numbers from the last week and said that the number of recreational vehicles that entered the park on June 22, the first day it reopened, was about 82% of normal for all of Yellowstone, using the same day in 2019 as a base year.
Through the weekend, Sholly said, crowds dropped, eventually hovering around 60% of normal.