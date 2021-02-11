CHEYENNE — The first cancellation in the 124-year history of Cheyenne Frontier Days resulted in a $3.34 million loss in 2020 for the “Daddy of ‘em All,” according to an annual report released Wednesday.
The cancellation of CFD, which was announced last May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, did not deal a fatal blow to the iconic rodeo event, thanks in part to a more stringent savings policy instituted by CFD CEO Tom Hirsig and other event organizers a few years back. However, the canceled event leaves the rodeo with little wiggle room moving forward.
“It certainly was devastating to our organization,” Hirsig said of the cancellation. “It pretty much depletes our savings account to get to show this year.”
Looking ahead to this summer’s western celebration, which will mark the 125th anniversary of Cheyenne’s most famous annual event, Hirsig was optimistic, as he and other CFD organizers have started to meet with state health officials to discuss protocols that may be necessary in specific areas of Frontier Park.
“This (COVID-19) thing changes almost daily … and there’s some things that will change regardless,” Hirsig said. “You have to become more diligent, no matter if we’re full on for our event or 60% capacity. Whatever we are, I think some of those things will have to be enacted.”
Hirsig added the rodeo will still have a small amount of savings heading into the event this year, though it is likely to dwindle due to ongoing maintenance costs at Frontier Park, as well as to pay for the rodeo’s 16 staff members.
“Let me put it this way: If we don’t have a show this year, Cheyenne Frontier Days will probably have to reorganize everything it does,” Hirsig said. “(But) things are looking good in our county right now — people are getting vaccinated, everything’s moving the right way — so I think we’ll have a show.”
Of course, the cancellation’s effects extended well beyond CFD’s own coffers. The “world’s largest outdoor rodeo and western celebration” generates roughly $27 million in local economic activity each year.