GILLETTE (WNE) — The future hosting sites for the National High School Finals Rodeo are up in the air beyond 2029.
The location remains undecided, but one thing has been made clear: The host will need an indoor rodeo arena, something lacking at Cam-plex, where the national association has hosted events two out of every six years since 1993.
The Campbell County Public Land Board met with James Higginbotham, executive director of the rodeo association, and other community officials recently at Cam-plex to talk about the potential of building an indoor rodeo arena and locking down Gillette as a long-term finals rodeo host.
The high school finals are coming to Gillette this summer and again in 2023, while the junior high school finals are scheduled for Cam-plex back-to-back in 2028-29. After that, locations for the finals rodeos in 2030 and beyond have not been chosen.
The new indoor arena would have to fit the rodeo association’s future standards, which includes two climate-controlled indoor venues, one for rough stock and another for timed events.
Land Board Chairman Darin Edmonds said that other existing agreements and contracts, in addition to the potential NHSFR deal, would need to be in place to justify the cost and effort and so as to “not just build it on a hope and a prayer.”