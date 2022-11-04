Wyoming Game and Fish Department badge stock WGFD
Courtesy | Wyoming Game and Fish Department

BUFFALO — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will vote at an upcoming meeting on whether to purchase the Ellis Sheep Company Ranch off of Hazleton Road for $3.45 million. The 2,640-acre parcel located in Johnson and Washakie counties would become a Wildlife Habitat Management Area.

According to the property listing by Pfister Land Co., the existing Ellis Sheep Company Ranch is a high mountain grazing, hunting and fishing ranch with antelope, mule deer, elk and several species of grouse.

