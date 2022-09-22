03-27-21 OUTDOORS zebra mussel 3.jpgweb.jpg

Wyoming is one of more than three dozen states who found zebra mussels in moss balls, imported from Eurasia.

 Courtesy photo | WGFD

BUFFALO — Wyoming Game and Fish Department officials are increasingly concerned about the discovery of adult zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir, a body of water just 20 air miles away from the state line in South Dakota’s Black Hills. To mitigate the risk of contamination in Wyoming’s waters, the department will decontaminate all watercraft that have been used in South Dakota within 30 days of crossing the border.

During the decontamination process, according to the department, the inspector sprays the interior and flushes the interior compartments with scalding water to kill aquatic invasive species, followed by another inspection to ensure that the process was successful.

Tags

Recommended for you