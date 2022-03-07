CHEYENNE — It’s not just motorists and industry officials who are complaining about higher gasoline prices locally due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Here in Wyoming, politicians also are paying attention.
In the past week alone, all three members of the state’s congressional delegation expressed concern over the situation, as did Gov. Mark Gordon. All of those politicians are Republicans, and they complained about decisions of the administration of President Joe Biden, a Democrat. Saturday evening, the GasBuddy information service reported the national average price of gasoline has just surpassed $4 per gallon in the U.S. for the first time since 2008.
That stands just 10 cents below the all-time record of $4.103. Just through Friday, last week’s 49-cent increase in the average gas price nationally was the second largest such gain ever. Only when Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf of Mexico’s U.S. coast in 2005 did prices gain more in a seven-day period.
Tuesday evening during his State of the Union speech to Congress, Biden noted that the federal government is taking some actions to help stem the increase in what it costs for a gallon of gas at the pump. Among those actions are the U.S. releasing 30 million barrels from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, with a few dozen other countries also releasing tens of millions of barrels.
“These steps will help blunt gas prices here at home,” Biden said. “I’m taking robust action to make sure the pain of our sanctions is targeted at Russia’s economy. And I will use every tool at our disposal to protect American businesses and consumers.”
Reacting to Biden’s State of the Union, all of Wyoming’s congressional delegation mentioned energy.
Sen. Cynthia Lummis wanted Biden to restart the Keystone XL pipeline project, among other suggestions.
Lummis’ fellow Wyoming senator, John Barrasso, said Biden “missed an opportunity tonight to change course. He should have started by ending his war on American energy — a move that would help Americans dealing with skyrocketing costs.”
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., was also concerned about Biden not doing more to tamp down energy prices. A gallon of gas on Saturday in Cheyenne cost almost 8% more than just the day before, and was up about 45% from a year earlier, GasBuddy reports. Friday, Cheney’s office noted that she had just joined a few dozen Republican colleagues in the House of Representatives to request that Biden, in the words of the letter, “end your anti-American energy agenda.”