CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 19.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.35 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 50.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 84 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.50 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.79, a difference of $2.29 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 65.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.02 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.