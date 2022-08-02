gas pump stock
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 19.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.35 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 50.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 84 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.27 per gallon.

