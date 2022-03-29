CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 8.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.07 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 66.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.18 per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.69 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.69, a difference of $1 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline was unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.23 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 62.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.38 per gallon higher than a year ago.