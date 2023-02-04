Capitol

The Wyoming State Capitol Building stands tall Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. 

 Courtesy photo | Michael S. Smith

CASPER — Wyoming is inching closer to criminalizing gender-affirming treatment for children. Senate File 111, sponsored by Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, cleared its third reading in the Senate on Thursday in a 22-9 vote and is now headed to the House.

Following the vote, a member of the public watching the floor from the upstairs gallery began swearing at lawmakers, upset about the result.

