CHEYENNE — Wyoming National Guard Adjutant General Gregory C. Porter reported Monday there isn’t a culture within the Guard that enables sexual harassment or sexual assault.
He made that statement during the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Interim Committee meeting, which gave the Wyoming Military Department the opportunity to present its annual sexual harassment and sexual assault report for the 2021 fiscal year.
Porter shared the results of the 2021 Unit Climate Survey that was conducted between February and April. There was an average participation rate close to 50% among both branches of the Guard, with state of Wyoming and federal civilian employees not included.
The Wyoming Army National Guard consistently responded in higher numbers than the Wyoming Air National Guard with regard to mistreatment or uncomfortable situations.
Around 21.5% of soldiers said someone in the unit had told sexual jokes that made them uncomfortable or upset, while 13.5% of airmen answered yes. And 10% of members of the Army Guard said someone from their unit had made sexual comments about their appearance or body, or shown them sexually explicit materials that concerned them. About 3% of airmen said they experienced these kinds of situations.
The most similar result from both branches came from the question regarding being mistreated, ignored, excluded or insulted because of their gender. Almost 6.5% of soldiers said they were, and 5.7% of airmen agreed.
Finally, the most extreme experience to report, which was if someone from the unit had intentionally touched them in unwanted ways, had the lowest number of yes answers — 2.8% for the Army Guard and 1% for the Air Guard.
Porter’s report to the committee follows allegations of failure to investigate complaints, failure to address discrimination concerns and cases of retaliation when members of the Guard confronted military leadership about problematic behaviors.
“I do not believe the military department has a system issue with sexual assault or sexual harassment,” Porter told the committee. “I do believe that we have some individual bad actors and potentially some units where we need to make improvements in order to make us the organization that we need to be.”
But veterans of the Guard, who came forward as whistleblowers earlier this year in an article produced by WyoFile.com, said that is not the case.
Not only do some believe there is a toxic environment and enablers of abuse within the Wyoming National Guard, but they said higher-ranking officers are working to cover up actions and mishandle reports.
Porter said he can’t directly address any statements made by the women due to privacy acts, but the Wyoming Military Department does not tolerate sexual assault, abuse or discrimination at any level. Reports made are investigated in full, and he said he is not aware of acts of retaliation.
He also said the whistleblowers may believe, at least to some extent, what they are saying is the truth. But he said he has come to understand they are only seeing a quarter or third of the full story.
Marilyn Burden, one of the whistleblowers, does not agree. And now, she is publicly seeking protections and solutions through legislation.
She spoke during the Transportation Committee on Monday and made a list of recommendations for state lawmakers listening to her testimony.
Burden said she wants amendments to be made to state military code, which would provide a series of checks and balances to prevent future misconduct. She said the agency has been left to “police themselves,” and there is no avenue of redress outside of the chain of command.
“There’s no accountability,” Burden said.
She said she was a witness to the allegations of harmful behavior, discrimination, harassment and retaliation during the 17 years she served in the Wyoming Air National Guard as an Equal Opportunity Specialist and Alternate Sexual Response Coordinator.
She said even her own complaint never resulted in an investigation.
After seeing no form of accountability, she transferred to the Colorado Air Reserve in 2018. She retired in mid-November of this year, and now she is leading the fight for action with the support of other Wyoming whistleblowers.
“To have the Legislature know, and be willing to take corrective actions after being ignored for almost two decades, is absolutely amazing,” she said.
The list of requests she made to senators and representatives on the committee was extensive, but she considers the first most important.