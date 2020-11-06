GILLETTE (WNE) — The Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport is applying for a $2 million Federal Aviation Administration grant to help pay for the construction of a new general aviation terminal.
The total cost of the project is about $2.1 million and will include $80,000 from the Wyoming Department of Transportation and $53,334 from the airport’s passenger facility charge account.
The general aviation terminal is separate from the main terminal, which is used for commercial flights. Airport Director Jay Lundell said airports statewide have reported an increase in general aviation during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport is no exception. Its hangars are pretty full, with only two or three openings out of 34, Lundell said.
The general aviation building, where the fixed-base operator is located, was built in 1978, and its age is showing.
The building is in need of a lot of repairs, including a new roof. Lundell said that if an issue with the building’s integrity was found during the replacement of the roof, the whole building would have to be brought up to code.