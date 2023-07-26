GILLETTE — A local atheist who’s currently suing the City of Gillette for violating his religious rights is debating whether to sue the city again for violating his religious rights.
Tuesday night, the city council denied Bruce Williams’s request to put up an atheist monument in City Park.
Williams, a Gillette resident, said he paid for the monument with his own money and also is paying for liability insurance. He said he’d been working with the city parks department on it for close to a year, and “they never told me I had to get permission from city council.”
“Then all of a sudden, I have to get permission from the city,” he said Friday afternoon.
What Williams is proposing to put in City Park is a Hypatian Society monument. It has 21 rules for living that represent the “atheist philosophy of life,” he said.
The monument was on the agenda for last week’s city council meeting. When it came up for discussion, the city council didn’t talk about it at all, and it unanimously rejected the proposal.
During the public comment period at the end of the meeting, Williams gave the city council a deadline.
“So you’re not going to comment tonight, you guys have my address, and my email,” he said. “I will give you 30 days to respond as to why you did this. After that, it’s going to court.”
Friday, Williams said that although he expected it to be voted down, he hoped that there would’ve been one or two council members who would’ve voted in favor of it, not because they agree with his beliefs but because they believe he has a right to practice his beliefs.
He also said he was disappointed that there was no discussion on his agenda item. He pointed out that there were other items on the agenda that garnered discussion, and city staff were called up to give more insight on particular items.
Williams said he’s looking into whether he’s going to sue the city for treating him unequally.
“There’s a whole lot of difference between feeling you’re insulted and if legally you have a foot to stand on,” he said.
This is not the first time Williams has felt he’s been treated differently by the city council because of his beliefs.
In a $24 million lawsuit, he alleges that since 2014, he’s been the victim of “conspiratorial oppression” by the city and that the city has violated state law 97 separate times by showing a preference for Christian leaders over non-religious people.
That includes not allowing him the right number of invocations per year, not allowing him to give an invocation as an atheist to the city council in a public meeting, “using preferred religion as control” and three instances where members of the city council walked out as he was about to give an invocation.