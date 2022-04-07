GILLETTE — Councilman Shay Lundvall apologized for creating group texts last week that violated Wyoming’s Open Meetings Law, saying he did not intend to conduct public business.
On Thursday afternoon, Lundvall created two group texts, each with three other council members, to talk about a Cam-Plex issue. Because there were four council members in each group text, that made it an official meeting. No notice was given for the meeting, which is a violation of the law.
“The definition of a meeting, is simply and broadly, a gathering of a quorum of a governing body’s members, discussing public business,” City Attorney Sean Brown said.
“Procedurally this was my mistake entirely and I do apologize,” Lundvall said at Tuesday’s city council meeting. “I’ve never thought that I was above the law or the law doesn’t apply to me.”
Lundvall said he’d received a call from a resident who was concerned about the daily operations at Cam-Plex.
Mayor Eric Hanson said Lundvall had contacted him about this issue, and Hanson told Lundvall to let the other council members know about it.
Lundvall said his intent was to “keep communication open and flowing between us” so that there wouldn’t be misunderstandings further down the road.
“Have you guys been contacted by anyone about the barns at Cam-plex not being used?” Lundvall texted. “Or trying to get used and staff will not let them because of roofing issues?”
He also texted that it’s not the city council’s job to get involved in Cam-Plex’s daily operations.
On Thursday, Councilman Nathan McLeland alerted City Administrator Hyun Kim about this potential violation, and Hanson confirmed it.
The incident came just two days after the city council received a third-party review of city council conduct over the last several years.