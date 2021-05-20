GILLETTE — As summer begins and the August special election nears to decide the future of Gillette College, the campaigns for and against the vote to form an independent community college district in Campbell County are gathering steam.
In favor of the college, the political action committee Our Community Our College has launched its “Vote Yes for Gillette College” campaign, which began last week with a kick-off event hosted in the college’s Technical Education Center.
In opposition of the new district is the Anti Tax Coalition, headed by rancher Jacob Dalby.
The Aug. 17 special election will ask voters to decide for or against approval of taxing up to 4 mills to create an independent community college district centered around Gillette College. In addition, voters also will elect seven trustees to oversee the new district, billed as the Gillette Community College District.
While those in favor of the new district tout a need for more Campbell County autonomy and self-determination, those against cite the possible repercussions of adding to the tax burden of an already struggling energy industry.
All those in favor
There have been past efforts to separate Gillette College from the Northern Wyoming Community College District, which is based in Sheridan. What makes this effort different is timing and necessity, supporters say.
“We’ve been on a trajectory and the community’s made investments, and the fact that we now have to make decisions to serve local needs, probably more so than ever before, we just have to have that autonomy to lead ourselves,” said Mark Englert, the former vice president of Gillette College.
“That’s a big one,” he continued. “We’ve grown enough. We have a full-blown comprehensive community college. It’s time we have trustees and local control.”
During last week’s “Vote Yes” kick-off event, Englert said that local decision-making could lead to the introduction of new programming catered to industry needs. Furthermore, he said the “bureaucracy” of being an arm of a larger district has historically made that more difficult. While those opposed to the independent district say the added tax on local industry will hurt the community, proponents say the added benefit of a trained workforce built through Gillette College courses, programs and certifications will offset that tax burden, or at least make it worth it.
Paul Hladky, a member of the Our Community Our College PAC and vice president of Cyclone Drilling, said autonomy over programming “means that we’re keeping our workforce here, we’re keeping our No. 1 asset here, which is our people. I think the coal mines recognize that as a value. They don’t have to import skilled labor, they can get skilled labor from Gillette.”