GILLETTE — Tyler Cox and Brooke Chambers’ wedding began at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The decorations were in place, the dress was picked, tuxedos were rented and rings were sized.
But as people gathered for the festive event, they might have thought of a missed opportunity.
Why didn’t Cox and Chamber plan for the wedding to start at 2:22?
A mere hour and eight minutes earlier, they would be married at 2:22 on 02-22-2022.
The two said the idea to start the wedding at 2:22 p.m. completely slipped their minds.
“We were kind of kicking ourselves in the butts because we realized we should’ve started it at 2:22,” Cox said.
Chambers hadn’t thought about it until coworkers asked why they wouldn’t be starting at that specific time.
Is there such a thing as having too many twos? They will never know, but there was a certain reason Cox wanted Tuesday’s specific date, which many married couples are sure to applaud.
“I mean, if I forget 02-22-22, that’s on me,” he said as he laughed. “I deserve that one.”
At some point in time, no matter how special someone is to a significant other, anniversaries can be forgotten in the midst of a particularly busy day or work crisis. Cox now has prevented that dreaded misstep from taking place to the best of his ability.
“His only request was to have the wedding on kind of a cool day,” Chambers said.
Initially, they had looked at tying the knot on 2-2-22 but their work schedules thought otherwise. Both worked on that specific day, so they moved onto the next date with even more twos, 20 days later.
They both had the day off, and so do their fellow shift workers, which was something they wanted to also take into consideration.
Cox is originally from Glendale, Colorado, but moved to Wyoming when he was young and attended Campbell County High School and then the University of Wyoming.
After college, he moved back to Gillette and began working at the sheriff’s office.
Chambers moved to Gillette in the early 2010s from Nevada and started working at Gillette Police Department as an officer in 2020.
She spotted Cox when he was talking to a training officer and noted she didn’t know who he was. It wasn’t until about nine months later that Cox made his move and they started talking regularly.
They began dating, and six months later, he asked the big question.
Chambers said she was surprised and not surprised at the same time because apparently Cox isn’t the greatest secret-keeper she has ever met, but she was happy all the same.
Now, they are both “very excited” and even made a countdown until that remarkable ending of 2-22-2022.
The story of 3:30 p.m. probably will remain infamous through family generations, but at least no one has to worry about Cox missing an anniversary.
David Ocampo’s wedding on Tuesday feels like it was meant to be.
February is his favorite month, 22 happens to be his favorite number and he’s getting married to his favorite person, Lisa Moore, on 2-22-22.
He proposed to Moore Feb. 22, 2021.
Ocampo had it all planned out. He and Moore were going to have lunch with her parents, and he had a reservation at the Prime Rib later that day where he was going to pop the question. The lunch ended up being canceled, and Moore said she didn’t feel like going to a restaurant that night, so Ocampo had to cancel his reservation.
Things ended up working out better this way, Ocampo said. He ended up going to her house, where they danced to “Heaven” by Jason Aldean, and then he asked her to marry him.
A couple of months later, they talked about potential wedding dates. Moore said she wanted to get married on the same date as the proposal, Feb. 22.
As fate would have it, it ended up being 2-22-22.
“It all kind of fell into place, like it was meant to be,” Ocampo said.
Ocampo is a production analyst for Devon Energy, while Moore is a branch representative for First Northern Bank of Wyoming.
They had planned on a destination wedding in Florida, but that didn’t work out, and they decided to get married in Wyoming.
“It’s like we were all supposed to be here,” he said.
They’re renting a cabin in Beulah and celebrating with 14 of their closest family members and friends.
And just to add a couple more twos to the mix, he said they’re trying “to shoot for 2:22 being the exact time” that they’re pronounced husband and wife. The wedding guests have been made aware.
Ocampo still marvels at the circumstances that led to him meeting his future wife. The night he and Moore met could have very easily never happened.
“It was the detour of my life,” he said. “It was completely by chance. I wasn’t even supposed to be there.”
Moore and Ocampo met in late 2019. Ocampo had planned to meet with some friends for dinner one evening, but they canceled on him.
While he was driving home, he decided to get dinner by himself, “which I never do.” He went to a restaurant and saw a friend there. Moore was there with his friend, and she and Ocampo started talking.
“We were sitting there all talking, we started talking about dancing,” he said. “I love to dance.”
She asked him to dance with her at Boot Hill, and the rest, as they say, is history.
And Tuesday, the two of them will be saying “I do” at 2:22 on 2-22-22. Just like they drew it up.