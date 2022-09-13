GILLETTE — A shrill whistle cut through the air.
“There’s a white pickup pulling up,” said Natalie Perkins, from her post looking out of the hotel room’s window.
The room full of people went still. The air conditioner hummed and traffic was heard from the road outside the Gillette hotel.
Then a few moments later she signaled again: “He just made a full circle.”
The 15 or so people spaced between the neighboring hotel rooms, conjoined by the open partition door on the wall separating them, fell quiet. A few Gillette police officers shuffled into position, including two in the waiting room, as the other officers stationed themselves in the operation room and spoke in hushed tones.
The rest happened in a blink, starting with a knock at the door.
The two officers in the other room shot into the hallway. Handcuffs clicked and clasped and the officers resurfaced in the neighboring operation room, escorting the man they had just detained.
The onlookers from the waiting room — a group of human trafficking victims advocates, and Uprising Wyoming employees, including trafficking survivors — peered into the other room through the partition as the man was patted down.
The 38-year-old Gillette man, still in handcuffs, was then seated on the edge of the bed, facing a mirror and two trafficking advocates, Terri Markham, the nonprofit executive director, and Julie Johnson, a survivor of trafficking herself.
“I could have been in this room,” Johnson told him. “I was in this room at a different point in my life, against my will. I was being sold to buyers.”
They talked to the Gillette man about the prevalence of sex trafficking and the lesser known implications of it.
The majority of people who are bought for sex are forced and coerced into it. By the organization’s metrics, 85-90% of those selling sex do so against their will.
“Most people think that I’m trying to prevent new victims of trafficking, which I absolutely am, but more than that, I’m trying to prevent new buyers of sex,” Terri Markham said to him.
Then she asked whether he knew, or ever thought about, whether the people advertising sex did so by choice.
“No, not really. I mean, I haven’t thought about that part, I guess,” he said. “You don’t figure that would happen around here, I guess.”
On Friday, as part of a joint training with Uprising Wyoming and the Gillette Police Department, officers caught four men in a sting operation. Each man responded to an online post to buy sex and unknowingly communicated with law enforcement and arranged to pay for sex in a Gillette hotel.
Two men were from Gillette and another came from Casper. All three were ticketed and released. A fourth man came from South Dakota and was arrested for soliciting a minor. Based on his conversations leading up to the meeting, he believed the woman would be 16 years old.
Between last Wednesday and the time of the sting Friday afternoon, 79 potential buyers responded to the posts and 10 made plans to show up at the hotel, with some backing out for various reasons.
“We have seen a lot of activity in Gillette,” Markham said.