20U40 Terri Markham 2.jpg

Uprising co-founder and executive director Terri Markham works on various projects for her nonprofit Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Markham calls what she does "heart work."

 Courtesy Photo | Terri Markham

GILLETTE — A shrill whistle cut through the air.

“There’s a white pickup pulling up,” said Natalie Perkins, from her post looking out of the hotel room’s window.

Recommended for you