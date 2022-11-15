Police tape stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

GILLETTE  (WNE) — An 18-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning on a number of felony charges, including aggravated burglary, theft and interference.

A 39-year-old woman said she was checking on her 67-year-old father’s home in the 1600 block of Shadetree Avenue when she discovered his truck, a 2017 Chevy truck, was missing. She learned that her 18-year-old son, Kolton Coleman, had the truck after he posted a picture on Snapchat of him inside it.

