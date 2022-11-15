GILLETTE (WNE) — An 18-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning on a number of felony charges, including aggravated burglary, theft and interference.
A 39-year-old woman said she was checking on her 67-year-old father’s home in the 1600 block of Shadetree Avenue when she discovered his truck, a 2017 Chevy truck, was missing. She learned that her 18-year-old son, Kolton Coleman, had the truck after he posted a picture on Snapchat of him inside it.
Coleman did not have permission to enter his grandparents’ home or take the truck, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
Coleman also was seen driving his grandmother’s vehicle on Friday.
He also did not have authority to drive that vehicle.
The grandparents reported that two guns that were supposed to be in the home were also missing and there were indications that Coleman had been staying in the home, possibly with friends, Wasson said.
The truck was found in the 300 block of East Sinclair Street.
Sheriff’s deputies helped police officers find Coleman, who admitted to taking his grandfather’s truck and gun.
When they went to arrest him, he tried to run away but was caught shortly after. He continued to resist arrest and kicked a deputy, Wasson said.
A baggie with about an ounce of marijuana fell out of his pocket during the arrest. The two missing guns were found in the truck.