GILLETTE — A Gillette man is suing the city of Gillette for $24.25 million for violating his religious rights guaranteed by the Wyoming Constitution.
Bruce Williams, a local atheist, alleges that since 2014, he’s been the victim of “conspiratorial oppression” by the city, and that the city has violated state law not once, not twice, but 97 separate times.
This includes not allowing him the right number of invocations per year, not allowing him to talk to the City Council about this in a public meeting, “using preferred religion as control” and three instances where members of the City Council walked out as he was about to give an invocation.
Williams is seeking $250,000 in damages for each violation of state statute, which comes out to $24,250,000.
“For these 9 years the city has treated my rights like they were nothing but horse manure and I find that very hard to accept,” he wrote in a petition that he filed in District Court last week.
The city showed a preference for Christian leaders over non-religious people, Williams said, by using a group of local pastors to pick who could give invocations and when.
Williams said atheists should be allotted two invocations per year at a minimum in order to be representative of Gillette’s population.
Some churches had more than one invocation per year while allowing Williams one, except in 2017 and 2018, when he did two.
He said the city “hid this arrangement” with the Christian group “by never announcing it in public, never advertising for invocation givers, and never telling me I was under the thumb of this Christian group.”
He said that if the roles were reversed, there would be an outrage.
“What do you think would happen if all of a sudden the city decided no preacher could give an invocation unless an atheist would approve it? There would be a bum rush on somebody,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
He said he was unaware of this until he reached out to Sage Bear, chair of the Campbell County Public Library Board, to see if he could give an invocation. She said she would “check with her pastor” to see if it was OK. If not for that, “I would still be unaware of these 9 years of conspiratorial oppression by the City,” Williams wrote.
He also reached out to the county on this issue, and after discussing it in a public meeting, “they took some positive action to align with the law.”
During past invocations, Williams said that several years ago the City Council made a point of standing up when the former mayor made the statement that everybody “stand for the invocation,” then walked out when he was about to give the invocation. He said three of the council members did this for the first three years he gave invocations.
“When this many people collude to defraud you of your rights you know that a minor slap on the wrist is not going to solve anything. This kind of treatment is the kind that results in wars and the killing of many people,” Williams wrote.