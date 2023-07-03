GILLETTE — The malicious crimes ordinance that brought hundreds of people to Gillette City Council meetings in May and June quietly went into effect last week. It did so without the mayor’s stamp of approval, which is a rare occurrence.
Mayor Shay Lundvall let the ordinance go into effect without signing it.
Lundvall said while a veto was something he looked into, he decided it was not the right way to go, choosing instead to let the ordinance take effect without his signature.
“I truly don’t think it’s a necessary ordinance,” he said. “It doesn’t mean that I’m going to tolerate or allow those things in our city to take place.”
He said that in the days following the third and final vote on the ordinance, he spoke to people in the community on both sides of the issue, and decided that instead of signing it or vetoing it, he would just let it pass.
“It was, truly, me putting in the time to meet with folks and hear them out and try to learn,” he said. “At the end of the day, my conclusion was drawn, and that’s where I landed,” he said.
Public records received by the News Record showed that each council member and the mayor received hundreds of messages for and against the ordinance. While some were strongly worded, out of the records the News Record reviewed, most of the discourse appeared to be civil.
The ordinance outlaws malicious harms against any person based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, ethnicity, national origin, ancestry, disability or age.
The city council passed the ordinance June 6 on a 4-3 vote.
Most ordinances, once approved by the city council, are signed by the mayor. But if the mayor decides for whatever reason to not sign the ordinance, and he decides not to veto it, then it takes effect at the next regular meeting.
State law reads that “if the mayor neglects or refuses to sign any ordinance and fails to return it with his objections in writing at the next regular meeting of the governing body, it becomes law without his signature.”
The ordinance was published as a legal notice in the June 24 edition of the News Record, making it official, said City Attorney Sean Brown. In his time at the city, he hasn’t seen an ordinance take effect in this way.
Former city attorney Charlie Anderson said instances like this are “pretty rare,” but he couldn’t remember a specific situation that he came across.