GILLETTE — Campbell County commissioners listened to another round of public comment on the library controversy at their meeting Tuesday. There were a few new faces, as well as some familiar ones.
Several residents asked the commissioners to move questionable books in the children and teen sections to the adult section so they’re less accessible to young people.
The commissioners moved the public comment period to the end of the meeting, so the board could get its regular business out of the way before listening to residents.
Doug McGee said the fact the library has received only a few challenges in the last few years “suggests the library is doing an excellent job managing the collection.”
He attended the special meeting Aug. 12 between the commissioners and the library board and was surprised that no books were formally challenged.
“I find it astonishing that a special meeting was called for a book which had not even had a formal complaint filed against it,” he said. “It seems a very small but very vocal part of the community wishes to bypass the established procedures and claim authority over disposition of individual times in the collection, which I think would set a very dangerous precedent.”
“Any attempts … to establish narrow standards to guide library staff in selecting materials for the collection would almost inevitably be challenged in court,” he said.
The commissioners should have asked if there was a formal complaint filed before calling a meeting, McGee said.
“Instead, we chose to pour gas on a fire and further divisions in the community,” he said.
Jordan Engdahl said it’s difficult for children who are struggling with their sexual identity to be who they are when they see adults in the community acting this way.
“Growing up here, it was not shocking to hear things that people said that were homophobic,” she said. “It was just our community standard, almost.”
Mike Clymer asked the commissioners and the community to take a common sense approach.
“We can’t just censor books and throw them out of the library because you don’t like them,” he said. “We’ve got to use some common sense.”
“We can’t just pull up and say, ‘I don’t like that book because it mentions the ‘V’ word,’” he said. He said he’s read some of the books that were brought up as objectionable. He thought some of them were objectionable, but some of them were “simply hygiene books.”
And some teens might benefit from those books being available “because their parents didn’t tell them anything,” he said.
“Whether we agree or not, there are different lifestyles. People are wired different,” Clymer said, adding that books should be placed in age appropriate sections.
Chelsie Clem agreed that parents need to tell their kids about people who live alternative lifestyles, but “that doesn’t mean children have the discretion and understanding and maturity to deal with these issues.” She said it’s OK to have those books in the library, but they should be in the adult section.