Cadaver Lab
Campbell County High School student April Paz feels the fat inside a limb during a Kids and Cadavers demonstration Friday at Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette. Students experienced a number of lessons and gross-outs during the demonstration, which featured local orthopedic surgeons and human cadavers provider by Arthrex.

 Courtesy photo | Ed Glazar

GILLETTE — A human arm — the entire extremity — laid on a table between Dr. Monica Morman and a group of Gillette high school students Saturday morning.

The faces of those students, framed with powder blue surgical garb and matching headwear, were scrunched in a unique way, somewhere between a horrified wince and an astonished gaze.

