GILLETTE — In Thunder Basin High School’s auditorium Wednesday morning, the 22nd annual Balsa Wood Bridge competition began not with a bang, but a whimper.
It was an impressive whimper, but the bang is kind of the whole point, because the students from Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools counted on that bang to know when their competition was over.
To showcase their engineering ingenuity, the students had created tiny bridges out of 1/8-inch by 1/8-inch sticks of balsa wood to span a 30-centimeter gap. From the center of the bridge, a chain suspending a 5-gallon bucket was attached and 1 kilogram weights were added until the bridge, in small part or in total, collapsed or exploded.
The weight in the bucket was divided by the weight of the bridge itself to determine the structure’s efficiency, and the student with the highest efficiency would be crowned the winner.
As Tony MacDonald, president of Powder Basin Chapter of the Wyoming Society of Professional Engineers that sponsors the event, said at the conclusion of his opening remarks: “We looked at some for design, and some of them we just wanted to see pretty things break.”
The stage was set for just such an occurrence, but the first competitor, an eager volunteer from CCHS named Ethan Israelsen, loaded up his bucket and nothing happened. No swaying. No creaking of the tongue depressor-like wood. Nothing.
“Do you have any more weights?” asked Israelsen, 16.
Jamie Simons, physics teacher at Thunder Basin, didn’t have any more weights but did have bottles of water — nine of them — that weighed a half-kilogram each to add to Israelsen’s bucket. He topped off the bucket with the last bottle of water.
Still the bridge held.
They were out of weight to add again, which was just as well because the bucket was full and couldn’t hold more anyway. There would be no demolition of a tiny bridge to begin this year’s competition.
Israelsen’s bridge was holding a solid 71 pounds. It would be broken back at CCHS under the watchful eye of his physics teacher, the ironically named Vanessa Bridges.
But moving forward, most of the 15 students from the two schools brought the bang.
Simons and Bridges collaborate to bring the competition to both schools.
“I just think it’s really fun that we do it every year with Thunder Basin now,” Bridges said. “It used to just be, obviously, Campbell County High School that did it, and I love that this is one thing that our schools come together on.
“I like to say that science doesn’t know boundary lines or government lines a lot of times, like our space program. We use all different countries across the world, whether they agree politically or not all the time, science doesn’t get stopped by barriers like that. On a very small scale, Thunder Basin and us, we come together to do this, and it’s awesome.”
The physics instructors require students to tackle the assignment as part of their classwork, and Bridges said they see an “excellent success rate.” Only a handful of students are selected by WSPE to attend the event, and some students are surprised by their selection. Taelore Gonzales, a 16-year-old Thunder Basin junior, was just such a student.
“My name is Taelore, and I built a bridge because if I didn’t, I’d fail,” Gonzales told the auditorium as he prepared to test his bridge’s strength.