GILLETTE — “They completely changed it, every route has been changed,” Kate Johnston said, as she shook out her hands and grabbed a few things from a locker.
“They gave us three minutes to get ready,” Mary L’Esperance added.
Johnston and L’Esperance readied themselves by the lockers near the replica Devils Tower at the Campbell County Recreation Center, balancing the excitement of the 13th annual climbing competition with the essentials they needed to care for themselves at the same time. Chalk — check. Harness — check. Shoes — check.
“I have some arthritis. (This) gives them a little brace,” Johnston said as she wrapped purple gauze around joints on her fingers before passing it on to L’Esperance. “A lot of older climbers stop because of arthritis and we don’t want to stop.”
Across the way, 3-year-old Evelyn Neiman prepared in her own way, munching on mini Starbursts she’d acquired from the center’s vending machine for a quick zap of energy. Her mother Doni said it was only her third time climbing but that Evelyn wasn’t afraid. L’Esperance wasn’t afraid either. For her, it was more an anxious energy that made her bounce slightly on the balls of her feet.
“I’m a little nervous. I haven’t been able to climb in more than a week but I’ll be fine once I get on the rock.”
In the last year and a half, Johnston and L’Esperance have become frequent flyers at the Rec Center but this was the first indoor climbing competition they’d been a part of.
For L’Esperance, the competition was also a celebration and a way for her to see how far she’d come in the last 18 months before hitting the 70-year mark three days later. It was a way for her to see the rekindled love she has for climbing in action — a love that would’ve lain stagnant if not for Johnston.