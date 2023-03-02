image
After consultation with Wyoming Game and Fish personnel, a landowner was able to put an end to bear conflicts by installing a bear-resistant trash container.

 Courtesy photo | Christina Schmidt/Wyoming Game and Fish Department

BUFFALO — Much of Wyoming is covered with a thicker-than-usual blanket of snow this winter. And while that has created plenty of headaches for agricultural producers with domestic animals, it also poses hardships for wildlife.

Christina Schmidt, a Wyoming Game and Fish Department education and information specialist in the Sheridan region, said there are things people can do to help — and it does not involve feeding the wildlife.

