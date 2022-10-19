JACKSON — For just shy of 20 people in Jackson Hole, opening a bag of conservative campaign literature hanging on their front doors could win what the Teton County GOP is calling the “Golden Ticket”: a $50 gas card.
But stuffing one door hanger in each precinct with a prize intended to encourage people to open the bag may skirt the edge of Wyoming election law, current and former election officials said.
That doesn’t mean onlookers are ready to challenge the GOP on its new practice, though. Democrats said they weren’t planning on raising a stink about what Republicans said was intended to engage voters.
“It’s really a fine line in my opinion, because I feel as though it could be construed as electioneering, buying votes,” said former Teton County Clerk Sherry Daigle, a Republican who retired in 2020.
“I’ve been out of it long enough that I would leave it up to the attorneys to decide whether they thought it was electioneering or not, whether they were going to prosecute or pursue legal action,” Daigle said.
Teton County Clerk Maureen Murphy said she was “looking into it” Tuesday after consulting with Teton County Chief Deputy Attorney Keith Gingery.
Murphy and Gingery are Republicans, on the November general election ballot for separate races. Murphy is running to keep her seat as clerk and Gingery for school board. Neither was included in the material the Teton County GOP has been distributing over the past few weeks.
An official with the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office said the only way for the agency to opine on the issue would be if it were to receive a formal complaint. The department has not received a complaint.
Wyoming Statute 22-26-109 prohibits the offering of bribes “to induce a person to vote or refrain from voting for or against a candidate or ballot proposition or to sign or not sign a petition.”
But Teton County GOP Chair Mary Martin said that bribing voters was never her intention.
“I would probably be too obvious if I was trying to bribe people,” Martin said. “We thought the golden ticket would be a neat incentive for people to at least look in the bag instead of just throw stuff away.”