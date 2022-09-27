CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Wyoming Republican Party has picked three nominees to put forward to the governor to become the interim secretary of state, party and other officials have confirmed to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Those successful candidates were approved on the first ballot during the GOP meeting in Pavillion: Karl Allred, Marti Halverson and Sheridan’s Bryan Miller.
A Wyoming GOP representative, as well as the spokesperson for Gov. Mark Gordon, later separately confirmed those three people were the party’s formal and final picks.
Gordon now has five days to make a pick from these finalists to be secretary of state until the voters’ pick in the general election is sworn in. That person is likely to be Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, who won the GOP primary last month.
The appointment of an interim secretary of state became necessary when Ed Buchanan, who was elected in 2018, left the secretary of state post on Sept. 16 to become a judge.
The three nominees for the position could not immediately be reached.