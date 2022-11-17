Voting stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

Marti Halverson was posted up kitty-corner to the election judges’ table over the course of a long day Nov. 8 at the Star Valley Community Complex.

The former state representative, who chairs an election integrity-focused Wyoming Republican Party committee, was among a couple hundred poll watchers that the state GOP trained and cast out to all corners of Wyoming to monitor for election wrongdoing.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

Recommended for you