CASPER — What first emerged years ago as an unusual practice by the Wyoming GOP State Central Committee now illustrates the extent to which some members of the Republican Party have moved the post defining what it means to be a conservative in the state.

The GOP State Central Committee passed a swath of resolutions on Saturday that address many of the issues that have dominated state and national discourses in recent years: election integrity, transgender rights, COVID-19 restrictions, crossover voting, federal control over land.

