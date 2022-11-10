Republican

CASPER — The Legislature will be even redder come January. 

Republicans swept several seats formerly held by lawmakers from other parties in Tuesday’s election. And in some districts, Republican incumbents will be replaced by new lawmakers who are even farther to the right on the political spectrum. Democrats have lost at least a seat in the House of Representatives, and likely more. Rock Springs Democrat Chad Banks was defeated in House District 17 by Republican Joshua Larson. The last time a Republican won the House seat for that district was in 2012 when Stephen Watt beat Democrat JoAnn Dayton. 

