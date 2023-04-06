Capitol

The Wyoming State Capitol Building stands tall Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. 

 Courtesy photo | Michael S. Smith

CASPER ­— Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne requested in a Monday letter to Wyoming’s speaker of the House that Laramie Democrat Rep. Karlee Provenza be stripped of her committee assignments for posting a meme over the weekend that was criticized as inviting violence. 

“The Wyoming Republican Party requests that the Minority Whip be stripped of all committee assignments, as this precedent exists in the Wyoming Legislature as an appropriate response to other allegedly threatening behavior by legislators,” Eathorne wrote. 

Recommended for you