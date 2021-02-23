PINEDALE — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, along with 16 other Republican governors, sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Monday urging him to withdraw his executive order pertaining to oil and gas developments on federal land and in offshore waters.
This letter comes nearly a month after Biden announced an executive order that placed a six-month moratorium on new leases for oil and gas development.
It stresses the economic effect the order has on western states with considerable tracts of federal land.
In the letter, Gov. Gordon emphasized the importance of high-paying jobs created by the energy industry, as well as the order’s impact on energy independence and grid stability. He said the order is estimated to spike American residential energy costs by $1.7 billion this year.
“To meet consumer demand and stabilize our electric grid, we depend on energy produced on private land and public land — we need to do both,” the letter stated.