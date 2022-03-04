CASPER — Wyoming’s COVID-19 public health emergency declaration will effectively end March 14, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Monday.
“As we see our case numbers and hospitalizations receding, it is time to begin the shift to a new phase,” Gordon said in a statement. “This virus will be with us for the foreseeable future and we should manage it appropriately. That means being personally responsible for one’s own health and respectful of your family and neighbors.”
Gordon issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Wyoming on March 13, 2020, two days after the first case was identified here in a Sheridan County resident. The order directed the Office of Homeland Security, the Adjutant General and the Wyoming Department of Health to mobilize resources to fight the COVID-19 public health crisis.
After cases spiked and receded many times, it appears that COVID cases and hospitalizations are on decline, at least for now. On Monday, the state’s hospitals were treating 47 COVID-19 patients. That number peaked at nearly 250 in October.
Cases in Wyoming have also fallen off dramatically following a spike driven by the omicron variant. In late January, the state’s seven-day average for lab confirmed cases topped 1,000. It’s now under 60.
The New York Times reported 9,086 new cases nationally on Sunday. In mid-January, by comparison, daily cases at times topped 900,000.