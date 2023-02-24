07-10-2020 Ag Stress Website
A center pivot irrigation system sits on a farm field in Sheridan County on Thursday, July 9, 2020. 

 Ryan Hanrahan | The Sheridan Press

Sub-zero temperatures, heavy snows and savage winds have taken a toll on Wyoming’s farmers and ranchers this winter, prompting Gov. Mark Gordon to prepare a request for federal assistance.

Gordon on Monday urged ranchers to prepare for a brutal winter storm this week and said he’s working with state and federal officials to request a federal disaster designation to make more federal relief funds available for Wyoming ag producers.

