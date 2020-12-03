CHEYENNE — In his first public comment on the matter, Gov. Mark Gordon said Tuesday the Wyoming Republican Party Central Committee’s approval of a resolution calling on him to rescind his declaration of a state of emergency was “a very unfortunate choice.”
The approval of the resolution, which was first reported by WyoFile.com, came at a Nov. 14 meeting of the Wyoming State Republican Central Committee in Newcastle.
The resolution requests Gordon to immediately rescind his declaration of a state of emergency, which he initially issued March 13 at the onset of the COVID pandemic in Wyoming.
Since then, the declared state of emergency has allowed Gordon and other officials to issue public health restrictions on businesses, qualify for additional federal funding and mobilize Wyoming National Guard members as needed.
In a virtual meeting Tuesday with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Editorial Board, Gordon said while he understood the impetus for the resolution, it was “a very unfortunate choice on their part.” The governor noted his office was following suit after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency earlier the same day in March.
“(The emergency order) provides for a number of resources beyond just the ability of the health officer to issue orders,” Gordon said. “There are resources for the hospitals. There are funds that are available. There are so many other aspects to it.”
“I just think it was an unfortunate resolution, but it’s perhaps a sign of the times of how far apart this country has become,” he continued. “I certainly hope to work with GOP leadership to try to find a way to sort of rethink what that resolution was.”
Gordon added he doesn’t intend to remove the statewide emergency order “until there’s a good reason.” His comments came a day after Wyoming reported a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 247 on Monday.
Though the GOP Central Committee is comprised of party members throughout the state, not every county-level GOP committee was supportive of the measure. During a Nov. 17 meeting of the Laramie County GOP Central Committee, the resolution was defeated by a 16-9 vote, according to Laramie County GOP Chairwoman Dani Olsen.
“There were numerous talking points shared by members of the body (during the meeting),” Olsen said in an email Tuesday explaining the vote. “Among them was concern that had the state not declared an emergency, then our hospitals would not have been able to receive the supplies and equipment needed to treat COVID patients, and there was discussion on the growing number of cases in Laramie County and the state.”
Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne had not responded to a request for comment by press time Tuesday.