CASPER — Gov. Mark Gordon won a second term Tuesday, defeating Democrat Theresa Livingston and Libertarian Jared Baldes.
The Associated Press called the race in Gordon’s favor two minutes after the polls closed in Wyoming.
“Both Jennie and I feel honored and I guess also very humbled by the promptness of the call,” Gordon told the Star-Tribune. “We feel like that’s an endorsement of the last four years and the vision that we have for the future.”
Despite the challenges of leading the state through the COVID-19 pandemic, which hurt the energy industry and brought with it restrictions that were unpopular with many Republicans, Gordon didn’t face a serious challenge to a second term in office.
A poll this summer found he and his counterpart in Vermont were the nation’s two most popular governors.
In August, he defeated three GOP hopefuls, Brent Bien, Rex Rammell and James Scott Quick, to secure the Republican nomination for governor with more than 60% of the vote.
His success in the general election was no different.
A University of Wyoming poll conducted at the end of October found that 76% of respondents, including 89% of Republicans and 73% of independents, supported Gordon, while 54% of Democrats preferred Livingston. Livingston, who lives in Worland, is an Air Force veteran and former Bureau of Land Management employee, her website says. Economic diversification also ranks among her top priorities, along with expanding women’s rights, Medicaid and mental health care.