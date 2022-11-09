Gov. Mark Gordon

Gov. Mark Gordon speaks during a press conference Friday, Nov. 14, 2020, from the Governor's Ceremonial Conference Room at the State Capitol Building. The press conference was streamed live on Wyoming PBS and social media.

 Courtesy photo |

CASPER — Gov. Mark Gordon won a second term Tuesday, defeating Democrat Theresa Livingston and Libertarian Jared Baldes.

The Associated Press called the race in Gordon’s favor two minutes after the polls closed in Wyoming.

Recommended for you