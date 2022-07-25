Gov. Mark Gordon
Gov. Mark Gordon discusses his 2023-2024 budget proposal at the Wyoming Capitol Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

 Kristen Czaban | The Sheridan Press

Gov. Mark Gordon certified Wyoming’s abortion ban on Friday, clearing the way for the prohibition to go into effect Wednesday.

“I believe that the decision to regulate abortion is properly left to the states,” Gordon said in Tweet. “As a pro-life governor, my focus will continue to be on ensuring we are doing all we can to support mothers, children and families.”

