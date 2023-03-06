wildfire stock.jpg
JACKSON — Federal land managers and nonprofits plan to spend $2.6 million to reduce wildfire risk on national forest and private property in Teton Valley, Idaho, in the next three years.

The money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership builds on work that began after the 2016 Tie Fire. 

