cottage house stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

SUNDANCE — Among the details added to Governor Mark Gordon’s budget proposal last week was a proposal to offer more property tax relief to the Wyoming residents most impacted by inflation: seniors and people living on fixed incomes.

“As you know, inflation reached a 40-year high in 2022, resulting in sky-rocketing property values and significant increases and thus homeowners now are seeing higher bills for property taxes,” the governor wrote in a letter to the Joint Appropriations Committee. “Many Wyoming low-to-moderate income households are struggling to meet the increased property tax burden, especially those on fixed incomes.”

Tags

Recommended for you