A For Rent sign goes up in front of a property near Kendrick Park Tuesday, June 28, 2022. According to the survey by Wyoming Association of Municipalities, more than 90% of responding communities including Sheridan and Ranchester said they were experiencing some sort of housing shortage.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

CASPER — Gov. Mark Gordon’s office wants to put $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars toward affordable housing. The office is preparing to submit a funding proposal to the State Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, policy advisor Ivy Castleberry said Friday at a state conference for Habitat for Humanity affiliates.

According to Castleberry, the office wants to set up a grant program for “shovel-ready” housing projects around the state.

