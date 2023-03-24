Grizzly bear 399
Grizzly bear 399 and her four cubs cross the road in southern Jackson Hole as Cindy Campbell stops traffic Tuesday afternoon. The 24-year-old bear and her cubs have spent considerable time far from the sow’s usual northern range in and around Grand Teton National Park.

 RYAN DORGAN / NEWS&GUIDE

JACKSON — As bears begin to show up in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, Grand Teton National Park is expecting Grizzly 399, the famous, 27-year-old ursine matriarch, to once again emerge from her den this spring.

“We have no reason to believe that she won’t,” said Justin Schwabedissen, Grand Teton’s bear management specialist.

