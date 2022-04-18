JACKSON — She is risen.
The day before Easter, Grizzly 399 and her four cubs emerged from the den. On Saturday afternoon, the bear family promenaded down along Pilgrim Creek, made it across the highway to Willow Flats, and forded the Snake River before continuing south as they showed themselves to the public for the first time this spring.
While onlookers reported about 15 to 20 cars in the Pilgrim Creek area when the famous fivesome first emerged, a full entourage of roughly 100 vehicles quickly assembled to tag along for the bears’ stroll.
On Sunday, a smaller group reassembled, following 399’s trail and scrambling to get eyes on her as she emerged near Signal Mountain Lodge.
“They all look pretty healthy,” said Joe Stone, a wildlife photographer who watched 399 and her cubs swim across the Snake River as snow fell Saturday afternoon.
“It was a bit of a relief to see them all out,” he said. “They were running around, stretching their limbs.”
Having successfully raised her cubs along the roadsides of Grand Teton National Park since 2007, Grizzly 399 is one of the most well-known animals in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, if not the most well known.
At 26, she is also relatively old for a grizzly. Bear watchers wondered what condition she and her cubs would be in when they emerged this spring. Some wondered whether 399 would emerge at all.
“I was starting to worry about her,” said Tom Mangelsen, a Jackson Hole wildlife photographer who has followed 399 around the valley for years.
When 399 did emerge, Mangelsen was mollified.
“All five of them look very healthy,” he said.
Grizzly 399’s cubs are now approximately two years old, and wildlife managers expect they will separate from their mother sometime this season.
When that happens, if not before, wildlife managers are concerned about what will happen.
For the past two years, 399 has led her cubs into the valley’s developed southern reaches where they have gotten into livestock feed, garbage and beehives: human-related food sources that can be deadly for grizzlies and other bears.
After receiving food rewards, bears can get used to accessing that food source and become aggressive in trying to reach it, potentially posing a danger to humans.
When that happens, wildlife managers consider hazing, relocating or removing bears, either by euthanasia or live placement.
All of those options are on the table for dealing with 399 and her cubs, wildlife managers have said.
To prevent any of those interventions, wildlife officials are putting the onus on people.
They’re asking residents to store garbage in bear-resistant containers; secure livestock feed, pet food, compost and beehives; and hang bird feeders to make them inaccessible to bears.
Teton County will require all of that as part of a recently approved update to its land development regulations. But that update won’t go into effect until July 1. Compliance in the meantime is voluntary but encouraged by local, state and federal wildlife officials.